Harrison County man indicted on federal firearms charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has been indicted on federal firearms charges, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

Matthew Collins, 36, of Stonewood, was indicted on one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of possession of a stolen firearm and one count of possession of an unregistered silencer, according to the release.

Matthew Collins

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that Collins, who is prohibited from having a firearm, is accused of having a .22 caliber rifle, a 9mm pistol and a .223 caliber rifle in Barbour County in July 2018. All three firearms are stolen, according to the release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office also said Collins is accused of having an unregistered .300 caliber silencer.

The release stated that Collins faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the unlawful possession and stolen firearms counts. Collins also faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 for the unregistered silencer count, according to the release. However, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.