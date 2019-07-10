Harrison County man indicted on multiple firearms charges

CLARKSBURG, W,Va. – A Harrison County man was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday on multiple firearms charges for his possession of multiple firearms including a machine gun, the U.S Attorney’s Office announced in a press release.

Robert Given Jr., 47, of Lost Creek has been charged with one count each of possession of an unlawful firearm and one count of possession of a machine gun, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Given is accused of knowingly having a .223 caliber rifle with a shortened barrel that wasn’t registered to him and a machine gun, according to the release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said that both crimes are alleged to have occurred in February 2019 in Harrison County.

Given faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of Given, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

