Harrison County man pleads guilty in federal machine gun case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man is now facing federal prison time after pleading guilty to having an illegal machine gun, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Robert Given, 47 of Lost Creek, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession of Machine gun.” Given admitted to having a machine gun in February 2019 in Harrison County, Bill Powell said. Given had a Yugoslavian model M64A 7.62x39mm caliber machine gun, according to his indictment.

Given was also indicted on a count of having an unregistered Smith & Wesson M&P 15 .223 caliber rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches. As part of his plea agreement, Given pleaded guilty to the count related to the machine gun in exchange for the government agreeing to drop the count related to the unregistered rifle.

Given faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN). Project Safe Neighborhoods is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime, officials said. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the Clarksburg Police Department, and the Bridgeport Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Given’s plea hearing.