Harrison County man pleads guilty to 2019 Quiet Dell murder

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man entered a guilty plea Thursday in the shooting and stabbing death of another man in 2019.

Richard Booth

Richard Booth, 66, of Mount Clare, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Joseph Frye, 28, according to the Harrison County Prosecutor’s Office.

During his plea hearing, Booth explained to the court what he had done and why he was guilty, the office said.

According to the prosecutor’s office, it is a binding plea, which means Booth will receive a life sentence with mercy. Booth would be eligible for parole after 15 years, so long as Judge Christopher McCarthy accepts the plea.

The prosecutor’s office said the autopsy showed Frye died of gunshot and stab wounds in the incident last September.

Booth’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 17 at 9 a.m.