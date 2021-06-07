Harrison County man pleads guilty to 2020 Salem bank robbery

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has admitted to robbing the Summit Community Bank in November 2020, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Clint Utter, 43 of West Milford, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Bank Robbery” and one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Money Laundering.” Utter admitted to robbing the Summit Community Bank in Salem, West Virginia, of $69,100 on November 17, 2020 and then attempting to conceal the proceeds from the bank robbery by directing the purchase of prepaid cards.

Clint Utter

Utter faces up to 20 years of in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the bank robbery charge, while also facing up to 20 years behind bars and a fine of up to $500,000 for the money laundering charge.

Two other Harrison County men, Blaine Ash and David Gill, recently pleaded guilty to charges related to helping Utter after the robbery.

All three, Utter in the Central Regional Jail, Ash in Tygart Valley Regional Jail and Gill in the North Central Regional Jail, are all awaiting sentencing.

The FBI and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case.