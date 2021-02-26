Harrison County man pleads guilty to drug and weapons charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has admitted to drug and firearms charges.

Mark Yatulchik, 50, of Shinnston, pleaded guilty this week to one count of conspiracy to distribute more than 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and one count of unlawful possession of firearm as felon, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Yatulchik, also known as “Utah,” admitted to working with other people to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine from February 2017 to June 2018 in Harrison County and elsewhere. Yatulchik, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of prior convictions, also admitted to having two shotguns in May 2018 in Harrison County.

Yatulchik faces five to 40 years in prison and a fine of up to $5 million for the drug count and up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms count, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated.