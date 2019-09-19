Harrison County man pleads guilty to federal drug and gun charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man has admitted to federal drug and firearms charge.

Richard Wilkinson, 40, of Salem, admitted to maintaining a drug house and possessing multiple guns, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Wilkinson pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm as a drug user and one count of maintaining drug-involved premises. Wilkinson, who is prohibited from having a firearm, admitted to having a 9mm pistol and a rifle in Harrison County in August 2015. Wilkinson also admitted to maintaining a home on Lick Run Road in Salem to manufacture, store and distribute marijuana from March to August 2015, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Wilkinson faces up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms charge. He also faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $500,000 for the drug charge.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crime Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated.