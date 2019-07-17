Harrison County man receives prison sentence for role in methamphetamine distribution operation

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A judge sentenced a Harrison County man to prison for his role in a methamphetamine distribution operation.

Nathan Crites, 35, of Clarksburg, was sentenced to 18 months in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Nathan Crites

Crites pleaded guilty in February 2019 to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. Crites admitted to selling methamphetamine in April 2018 in Harrison County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated. The United States Marshals Service assisted.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program. The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.