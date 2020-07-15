Harrison County man receives prison term for drug and weapons conviction

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man will spend 25 years in prison for federal drug and gun charges.

Robert Junkins

Robert Junkins, 51, of Clarksburg, was sentenced Wednesday to 300 months in prison, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

In June 2019, a jury deliberated for less than one hour before finding Junkins guilty of two counts of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm during and in relation to a drug offense and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, according to a press release.

Junkins had methamphetamine in his possession on three separate occasions. Having been convicted of a felony drug offense, Junkins also illegally had several firearms and ammunition. The crimes occurred in August and September 2017 and November 2018 in Harrison County, the release states.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Elkins Police Department investigated.