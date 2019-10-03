Harrison County man receives prison term for federal methamphetamine charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A judge has sentenced a Harrison County man for methamphetamine distribution.

William Koch, 34, of Anmoore, was sentenced to 10 years, 1 month in prison for methamphetamine distribution, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

William Koch

Koch pleaded guilty in March 2019 to one count of distribution of methamphetamine. Koch admitted to selling methamphetamine in August 2018 in Harrison County, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, investigated. The United States Marshals Service assisted.

The investigation was funded in part by the federal Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Program. The OCDETF program supplies critical federal funding and coordination that allows federal and state agencies to work together to successfully identify, investigate and prosecute major interstate and international drug trafficking organizations and other criminal enterprises.