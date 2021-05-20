Harrison County man sentenced to more than 4 years on federal meth and gun charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced a Harrison County man to 51 months(4.25 years) in federal prison, Thursday, for firearms and drug charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

John Banish, Jr. 25 of West Milford, pleaded guilty in November 2020 to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Banish, who is prohibited from having a firearm because of a prior conviction, had a 9mm pistol and a .380 caliber pistol in April 2020 in Harrison County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and West Virginia State Police investigated the case.

Banish is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

