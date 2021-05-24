Harrison County man who helped alleged Salem bank robber pleads guilty to federal charge

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – A Harrison County man has admitted to his involvement in the robbery of Summit Community Bank in November 2020, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Blaine Ash

Blaine Ash, 37 of Bristol, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Accessory After the Fact – Bank Robbery.” Ash admitted to assisting Clinton Utter with concealing his involvement in the robbery of the bank. Utter is accused of robbing the Summit Community Bank in Salem, of $69,100 on November 17, 2020.

Clint Utter

Ash is facing up to 10 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $125,000.

The FBI and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case, while U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

Ash is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail, pending sentencing, while Utter remains in the Central Regional Jail awaiting prosecution.