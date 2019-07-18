Harrison County murder trial postponed until the fall

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A murder trial in Harrison County has been postponed.

Mason Lynch, of Clarksburg, is accused of shooting his roommate, Brantley Langford, at their home back on January 7. He is charged with first degree murder.

Mason Lynch

On Thursday, the prosecution and defense filed a joint motion to the court to continue the trial until a later date. The state cited a voluminous amount of discovery and the fact that the state medical examiner has not given a final autopsy report.

Lynch signed a waiver for his right to a speedy trial, which was granted, along with the motion to continue the trial.

Lynch’s trial was originally scheduled to begin August 29, but it is now set to start November 4.