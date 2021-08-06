Harrison County Sheriff’s Department amends criminal complaint of ‘shaken baby’ incident

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va. — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department has amended the criminal complaint of a man charged in a “shaken baby” incident in Mount Clare.

According to the amended complaint, Lucian Grayson, 18, allegedly shook Rowan Grayson-Seech, 50-days-old, which resulted in “the infant suffering a cardiac arrest and a catastrophic, irreversible brain injury.”

Lucian Grayson

In a post-Miranda interview given on July 31, Grason “admitted to shaking Grayson-Seech 5-6 times”; the infant was declared dead later that same day, deputies said.

Also during his Miranda statement, Grayson said ‘I didn’t think a whole lot of it because he would calm, he calmed down a little bit after,’ according to the complaint.

Deputies state that Grayson did “maliciously and intentionally inflict physical pain on Rowan Grayson-Seech by shaking him multiple times causing injuries that resulted in his death.”

As a result of the amended complaint, Grayson is now charged with death of a child by abuse and being held in North Central Regional Jail without bond.

