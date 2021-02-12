Harrison County trio will stand trial separately in the death of 5-year-old boy

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The three people accused in the death of five-year-old Harrison County boy, Keaton Boggs, will each stand trial separately.

On Friday, Harrison County Circuit Judge James Matish granted the request, made last month, by lawyers for Michelle Boggs and Chasity and Peter Wodzinski.

Matish’s decision was made prior to Friday’s final pre-trial conference for the three.

During the conference, the three told Matish that they understood their rights and confirmed that they had been provided a chance to plead guilty to the charge prior to going to trial. Should the defendants be found guilty of the charge during trial, the sentence could carry a 15 years-to-life determinate if convicted.

The hearing then turned to the admissibility of evidence during the trials.

A representative from a juvenile therapy center, testified that she met with Keaton, Michelle Boggs, and Chasity Wodzinski on Feb. 5, 2020. The representative said that the defendants missed three other scheduled appointments. Harrison County Prosecutor Rachel Romano asked for the list of dates and missed appointments to be admitted to evidence, to which there were no objections.

Next to testify was an office manager from Pediatric Associates who provided a list of medical records showing Keaton had been scheduled for an appointment in Sept. of 2019, then throughout the rest of the year, and that all appointments were cancelled for various reasons, including “no shows” before Keaton was seen on Jan. 29, 2020. Those records were also accepted into evidence.

The arresting officer, West Virginia State Police Sgt. Ronald Gaskins stated that he responded to the report of the incident at Ruby Memorial Hospital on March 18, 2020, and took photos of Keaton’s injuries. Those photos were admitted into evidence with no objections.

Gaskins also testified that he took possession of the defendants’ cell phones after receiving a warrant to do so and turned those phones over to the WVSP’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit in Morgantown.

At that point, Ginger Haring of the WVSP’s ICAC unit was sworn in and asked to clarify how the information on the phones was received and what each of the entries in the report meant. Haring stated that the information was taken off the phones using extraction software, but Peter Wodzinski’s phone was not compatible to the software and was unable to be analyzed.

Haring said that the records from the phones show the incoming, outgoing, content, and other relevant information from the phones and that the information can be pulled from the trash or deleted files; the files could not be altered in any way, according to Haring.

The phone records were then accepted and a further discussion on the contents of the photos was taken, with defense attorneys asking Haring if the record submitted depicted the entire contents of the phones or if it was only showing specific periods asked for by the prosecution, to which Haring said it only showed specific periods.

After Haring was dismissed, Romano argued that the phones showed what Keaton looked like during the time period he lived with the defendants, documented his injuries and explained what had happened while the defendants were in constant communication with one another.

Multiple texts, Romano argued, showed that the defendants knew of the injuries and refused to provide treatment for him, multiple texts claiming Keaton self-harmed or knew that someone was harming Keaton.

Some texts showed that the defendants knew Keaton was behind on his shots and would not be allowed to go to school for that reason, knowledge of and threats of violence against Keaton, knowledge of possible neglect and abuse of Keaton, as well as discussions about not taking him to be treated for injuries and conspiracies to hide and treat the injuries without taking him for treatment outside of their home.

Chasity Wodzinski

After Romano read texts and pointed out the state’s argument, Perry Jones, defense counsel for Chasity Wodzinski replied that the messages did not specifically point to abuse, nor did they establish that there was direct evidence of abuse. Peter Wodzinski’s defense attorney, Jason Glass, also stated that he did not want the photos admitted into evidence due to the graphic nature shown possibly creating prejudice in the jury.

Peter Wodzinski

Glass also said that the defendants attempted to seek help for Keaton by scheduling mental health and doctor’s visits for him, but other responsibilities caused them to be unable to attend those events.

Dreama Sinkanen, counsel for Michelle Boggs, then stated that the emotions of the case have clouded the state in order to believe a conspiracy for the defendants to abuse the child.

Michelle Boggs

She also said that the cell phone report only showed a small snippet of what was available of the life of the cell phones’ usage.

Romano replied that even if the evidence did not point to a specific abuser, it did show what those injuries looked like and would show to a jury that a 4 or 5-year-old child was unable to inflict those injuries upon himself.

No other motions were filed by the defendants’ representation.

Both the prosecution and defense discussed meeting together on which statements could be redacted, if any, and what would be the best possible way of allowing those statements into evidence.

The prosecution anticipated the trials would require no more than five days, each, from start to finish. The admitted documents were to be placed under seal in order to preserve the privacy of the victim.

At the end of the conference, Judge Matish stated that he would take arguments under advisement before making any rulings.

All three defendants remain in the North Central Regional Jail.

For 12 News’ complete coverage of this case, click here.