Harrison County woman arrested after police say they found nearly 3 pounds of meth during traffic stop

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County woman is facing a drug charge after police said they discovered about three pounds of methamphetamine in her vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Friday at around 1:55 a.m., deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department observed a vehicle go over the white line of the road. Deputies said they initiated a traffic stop and identified the driver as Kara Hannah, 36, of Spelter.

More deputies arrived on scene along with a K9 unit, according to court documents. Deputies said the K9 performed a free air sniff of the vehicle which resulted in a positive indication of controlled substances.

Deputies then conducted a search of Hannah’s vehicle, where they found three vacuum-sealed packages of methamphetamine, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies said the approximate total weight of the three packages of methamphetamine was three pounds.

Hannah has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and her bail has been set at $2,000.

