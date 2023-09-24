CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Stonewall woman was arrested for drug possession Saturday after being pulled over by an officer with the Stonewood Police Department less than a month after a previous arrest.

According to a Stonewood PD complaint, the officer pulled over a vehicle on Cost Avenue in Stonewood for a traffic stop due to a burnt out registration plate light, and after K9 Gamma of the Nutterfort Police Department gave a “positive alert,” the vehicle’s occupants were removed and a search was conducted.

The complaint said a plastic baggie containing a “crystal like substance,” later confirmed to be approximately 35 grams of methamphetamine, was found under the seat in front of the rear passenger of the vehicle, Amanda Jo Counts, 41, of Stonewood, along with some “narcotic paraphernalia,” which was found in Counts’ purse.

Counts told the officer her intent was to deliver the substance to someone else, according to the complaint.

Counts was arrested for possession with intent to deliver, an offense the officer had previously arrested them for in August. They are currently housed at the North Central Regional Jail on a 10 percent cash $20,000 bail.