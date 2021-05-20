Harrison County woman arrested on drug charge during traffic stop

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County woman faces a drug charge following a traffic stop in Clarksburg.

On May 19, an officer with the Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team made a traffic stop in the North View neighborhood for an expired registration.

According to a criminal complaint, the vehicle’s registration expired in 2020, but it was found to have a 2021 registration sticker on the plate. The driver told the officer that the sticker on the vehicle could be stolen, but that he did not do it.

Other officers arrived on scene with a K-9, which conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle and gave a positive indication for drugs, the complaint states.

Misty Heston

A passenger, Misty Heston, 38, of Shinnston, got out of the vehicle, and on her person, officers said they found a plastic baggie containing approximately 29 grams of a crystal substance; a rubber container holding approximately one gram of a crystal substance; and a plastic bag containing approximately .7 grams of an unknown powder.

Officers also found a small, empty wax baggie on the seat where Heston had been sitting, the complaint states, along with approximately $1,044 in Heston’s purse.

Heston also had a cell phone, but she told law enforcement she did not remember the passcode for it, officers said.

Heston is charged with possession with intent to deliver. She is in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $5,000.