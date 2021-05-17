Harrison County woman arrested on drug charge during traffic stop

ANMOORE, W.Va. – Harrison County deputies arrested a woman on a drug charge during a traffic stop.

Heather Watkins

On May 13, along Linden Avenue, a deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Heather Watkins, 46, of Anmoore, for a loud exhaust, as well as an investigation into a disturbance call. Watkins was with a man who was said to be causing a disturbance at multiple homes, and callers stated he appeared to be under the influence of drugs and was acting very strangely, according to a criminal complaint.

A K-9 conducted a free-air sniff around the vehicle and gave a positive indication for the presence of drugs, according to the complaint.

During a search, a deputy found a small container with a baggy of a crystal substance consistent with methamphetamine, according to the sheriff’s office. The deputy also found a container with several empty plastic baggies for packaging illegal drugs, a digital scale with a leftover crystal substance and another small plastic baggy with apparent methamphetamine.

Inside Watkins’ purse, the deputy found a small baggy with a white crystal powder substance consistent with methamphetamine, the complaint states. The deputy also found another scale, which appeared to have leftover meth on it, in the trunk.

The sheriff’s office said it found a .22 caliber revolver, loaded with six rounds, in the storage drawer on the dashboard, next to the steering wheel.

Watkins is charged with possession with intent to deliver and being a prohibited person in possession of a concealed firearm. She is in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $25,000.