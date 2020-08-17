Harrison County woman charged after officers find drugs on her person during a routine patrol

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Harrison County woman has been charged after Fairmont Police officers said they found drugs on her person while performing a routine patrol.

On Aug. 14, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were performing a routine patrol near the Harold Drive Park and Ride in Marion County when they observed a Hyundai Tuscon with a Michigan registration pull into the park and ride, according to a criminal complaint.

Skilor Perdue

When officers turned on their cruiser’s headlights and walked up to the Hyundai, they made contact with Skilor Perdue, 25, of Clarksburg, who was “frantically moving inside the vehicle” and when she was asked to show her identification, officers said.

Officers could see “a sandwich bag containing what appeared to be heroin stuffed between [Perdue’s] legs,” and also observed Perdue as being “very nervous,” and that there was “a silver spoon laying on the floor board,” according to the complaint.

When officers picked up the heroin bag, they noted that there was “over 11 grams” which were “ready for sale,” at which point the officers escorted Perdue out of the vehicle and performed a search of her person, officers said.

During the search, officers found “a lump in her bra,” which was a plastic bag that contained “individually wrapped prescription medications such as Xanax, Percocet, Subutext[sic], and marijuana,” according to the complaint.

When officers ran Perdue’s information through NCIC, they learned that she had a warrant for her arrest in the State of Maryland, as well as an in-state warrant from Harrison County, officers said.

Perdue has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.