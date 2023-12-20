NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Harrison County woman is facing charges after police said they stopped a speeding vehicle near a school and found methamphetamine and marijuana.

On Dec. 19, officers with the Nutter Fort Police Department were conducting a routine patrol near Nutter Fort Elementary School when they observed a vehicle speeding in the area, according to a criminal complaint.

Natasha Steiding

Officers noted that the vehicle was traveling 25 miles per hour in a posted 15-mile-per-hour zone, and also did not have working brake lights; the vehicle’s driver, identified as Natasha Steiding, 36, of Mount Clare, was not wearing her seatbelt, officers said.

When officers spoke with Steiding, she stated that her license was suspended and that “she had drug paraphernalia in the center console and methamphetamine in her purse,” according to the complaint.

A juvenile passenger was also in the vehicle, and after Steiding and the juvenile were secured, officers performed a search of the vehicle and located “multiple used paraphernalia devices” in the center console, as well as a “used paraphernalia device in the floorboard where the juvenile was seated,” officers said.

Officers also located methamphetamine, marijuana, two “used hypodermic needles,” multiple bags, and noted that the purse which contained the illegal narcotics was “touching the juvenile’s leg,” according to the complaint.

Steiding was charged with child abuse creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.