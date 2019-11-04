Harrison County woman facing drug charge following shoplifting incident

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County woman has been arrested after police said they found meth and cocaine in her possession while she was being detained for shoplifting.

Sandra Burt

On Friday, November 1, Clarksburg Police responded to a shoplifting complaint at Walmart on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint. Police said that while a woman, Sandra Burt, 49, of Wallace, was in custody for shoplifting, officers searched her and found a bag of 14.34 grams of methamphetamine.

The complaint stated officers also noticed another bag of 3.40 grams of methamphetamine and a pill box containing approximately 1.70 grams of cocaine. Additionally, officers said they recovered $1,616 in cash in her purse and $140 in cash on her person. Police said Burt also had a baggie of rubber bands in her possession.

Burt has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents.