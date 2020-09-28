Harrison County woman pleads guilty to federal drug charge involving Ritchie County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County woman has admitted to methamphetamine and heroin distribution.

Stephanie Cottrill



Stephanie Cottrill, 37, of Shinnston, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribute methamphetamine and heroin, according to the United States Attorney’s Office. Cottrill admitted to working with other people to distribute methamphetamine and heroin from November 2019 to January 2020 in Ritchie County.

Cottrill faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office investigated.