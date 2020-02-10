Hazelton inmate sentenced to additional year in prison for assaulting corrections officer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An inmate at FCI Hazelton in Bruceton Mills was sentenced Monday for assaulting a correctional officer in the prison, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The release stated Brian Rose, 34, was sentenced to 12 months incarceration to run consecutively with the sentence he is currently serving. Rose pleaded guilty to one count of assault of a correctional officer involving physical contact, according to the release. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Rose admitted to assaulting a federal correctional officer at FCI Hazelton in October 2018.

The release stated the Bureau of Prisons Special Investigation Services investigated.