Hazelton prison secretary pleads guilty to abusive sexual contact with an inmate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Bureau of Prisons secretary assigned to FCI Hazelton has pleaded guilty to a federal sex charge involving an inmate.

Appearing via video conference, Heather Obrad pleaded guilty Monday, in U.S. District Court in Clarksburg, to abusive sexual contact, described in court documents as “knowingly engaging in sexual contact with an inmate, namely, intentionally touching his genitalia with the intent to arouse him or gratify his sexual desires.” The abuse happened between August and October 2020, while the victim was an inmate at FCI Hazelton.

Obrad will be sentenced at a later date. Following Monday’s plea hearing, Obrad was released to the supervision of federal probation officers.

She faces up to two years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.