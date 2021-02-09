Hedgesville man faces sex charges from early to mid 2000s incidents in Monongalia County

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police have arrested a Berkeley County man after they say he committed sex crimes in Monongalia County in the early to mid 2000s.

Jason Shriver

Jason Shriver, 44, of Hedgesville, is charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian and incest.

The victim, who was between three and five years old at the time of the alleged crimes, in the 2002–2004 range, recently reported the incidents to state police. She told troopers that it still “haunts her to this day,” Shriver’s criminal complaint said.

The abuse was said to have happened at homes in Blacksville and Pentress, according to court documents.

Shriver is being held in the Eastern Regional Jail, with bail set at $100,000.

