Hepzibah woman charged for possessing fentanyl in Summit Park

SUMMIT PARK, W.Va. — A Hepzibah woman is charged in Summit Park after deputies find drugs on her person testing positive for fentanyl.

On Oct. 23, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a gray Chevy Silverado with an inspection sticker which expired in 2016 while they were on a routine patrol, according to a criminal complaint.

Casey Sheppard

The vehicle came to a stop in a driveway on Columbia Avenue in Summit Park, and when deputies ran the truck’s license plate, it returned as belonging to a 1999 Pontiac Grand Am, and the vehicle’s driver or the passenger, Casey Sheppard, 26, of Hepzibah, was not on the returned registration, deputies said.

When deputies spoke with Sheppard, she claimed to have two firearms in the vehicle, and they returned from NCIC without any entries, at which point deputies asked Sheppard if they brought a K9 unit to the vehicle if he would indicate the presence of narcotics, to which she replied, “no,” according to the complaint.

Deputies then retrieved their K9 from the cruiser and indicated that there were narcotics in the passenger’s door, and, upon performing a search, deputies found two bags inside Sheppard’s purse, one of which contained a crystal substance and the other had small brown rocks inside, deputies said.

When asked what was in the bags, Sheppard said that it was “meth and marijuana,” but deputies told her that the brown rocks did not look like marijuana, but more likely were heroin, after which Sheppard claimed both bags had methamphetamine in them, according to the complaint.

Deputies took Sheppard into custody, and she later posted bond and was released, but deputies tested the brown rocks in the bag, and it proved positive for fentanyl, deputies said.

As a result of the tests, Sheppard is charged with possession of fentanyl.