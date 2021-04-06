Hepzibah woman pleads guilty to federal meth charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County woman has admitted to a federal drug charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Amber Ramos, of Hepzibah, also known as “Amber Finch,” 32, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine.” Ramos admitted to selling methamphetamine in July 2018 in Harrison County.

Ramos is facing up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The Greater Harrison Drug Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.

