COWEN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Webster County man is a facing possession with intent charge after a West Virginia State Trooper pulled him over for having an expired registration and inspection on his 1986 Chevrolet Corvette on Wednesday.

Michael Peyatt

It happened just before 6 p.m. on WV Route 20, not far from the Cowen Maintenance Garage. According to the criminal complaint, the trooper who initiated the stop identified the driver as Michael Peyatt, who had been flagged as someone Webster County Sheriff’s Deputies received tips about allegedly transporting and supplying drugs.

After obtaining consent to search the car, troopers say a Webster County Sheriff’s Office Corporal who was helping with the stop found bags containing what looked like heroin and heroin residue, as well as pieces of aluminum foil containing a burnt substance, and multiple unused baggies.

Peyatt was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver and offenses related to his car’s expired documents. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $10,000.

An officer with the Cowen Police Department also helped with the traffic stop.