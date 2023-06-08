FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was arrested after an attempted home confinement check led Marion County Sheriff’s deputies to find meth in Fairmont.

The check happened on Friday, June 2 on Locust Avenue, according to a criminal complaint.

Destiny Bogo

When deputies arrived on the scene, they said they found the individual’s GPS monitoring device but did not locate him within the residence; instead, deputies said they located an “ash tray in the back right bedroom containing a white powder and a smoking pipe.”

The substance tested positive for methamphetamine, and deputies also located a safe in the bedroom with four plastic bags containing meth, cash, unused packaging materials and a digital scale with meth residue inside it, according to the complaint.

Upon speaking with the individual’s home confinement officer, deputies said they learned Destiny Bogo, 23, of Fairmont, also lived in the home. She was later taken into custody, deputies said.

Bogo was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $20,012 bail.