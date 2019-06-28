Home inspection for U.S. probation office in Elkins leads to 2 arrests for drugs

ELKINS, W.Va. – A routine home inspection by the U.S. probation office has led to the arrest for two Elkins residents on drug charges, according to a criminal complaint.

On Thursday, West Virginia State troopers were asked to assist federal probation officers on a home search, according to the complaint. When troopers arrived at the residence on Sharon Lane in Elkins, they met with the probation officer and Alexis McDonald, the person on probation wishing to live at the residence with her father, according to troopers.

Anthony McDonald

Troopers were advised by the probation officers that they had been let into the residence by Alexis Mcdonald’s father, Anthony McDonald, 43, of Elkins, and he had given the probation officer consent to search the home, trooper said.

Once in the home, the probation officer found a Remington 582 .22 rifle in a closet in the bedroom shared by Anthony McDonald and Melissa Caprio, 29, of Elkins, according to the complaint. The probation officer also searched Caprio’s purse and found 38 grams of presumed methamphetamine, a gram of presumed marijuana, digital scales, a white scoop, individual bags, a paper with names and values written on it consistent with a ledger and approximately $1,743 in cash, according to the complaint.

Melissa Caprio

A further search of the residence found a blue notebook consistent with a ledger; an ammo box containing digital scales, plastic bags and 9mm rounds; and approximately $900 in Alexis McDonald’s bedroom, according to the complaint. Also in the bedroom were numerous items of drug paraphernalia and a safe containing $6,917 in cash, a yellow pill believed to be alprazolam, three blue pills also believed to be alprazolam, and 37 blue pills believed to be morphine sulfate extended release, numerous plastic bags and three cell phone, deputies said.

Also found was two more cell phones behind the safe, another two cell phones on the bed, in Caprio and Anthony McDonald’s room six more 9mm rounds were found, in the living room was a backpack containing a pink notepad and clipboard, as well as a butane torch with “Melissa” written on the back, according to deputies.

Anthony McDonald and Caprio are both charged with possession with intent to deliver. Each of them are being held on a $50,000 bond in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.