MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Morgantown Police Department announced that a man who was wanted for homicide was arrested on High Street Tuesday afternoon.

According to the press release, Ronald Johnson of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania was arrested on the 300 block of High Street around 2:30 p.m. by the police department’s special response team and members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force.

Johnson had active warrants out for his arrest and was wanted for homicide; he was considered dangerous, according to police, but was talked into custody without incident.

The release said that “while this may have caused alarm in the immediate area,” no bystanders were at risk during the arrest.

No other information about the homicide or its location was released.