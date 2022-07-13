FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Wednesday was the second day of the trial for David Lewis, a 22-year-old who was charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in Marion County in 2020.

Lewis allegedly shot 20-year-old Dylan Harr in the chest on Dec. 15, 2020 while on Locust Ave in Fairmont, killing him.

During the trial on Wednesday, the jury heard from six Fairmont Police officers—four who responded to the shooting, one who arrested Lewis and one who was present when Lewis signed his waiver of rights statement, and during questioning, gunshot residue (GSR) testing and, later, the autopsy—the Chief Investigator, the Chief Medical Examiner, a West Virginia State Police forensic scientist and Russel Scritchfield, who drove Harr to the hospital after he was shot.

The defense attempted to impugn slight discrepancies in witness statements.

The jury was also presented with:

Photos of the victim and his wounds

Autopsy photos

Body cam footage of Lewis’s arrest

Photos of items that were allegedly discarded by Lewis after he left the scene

Video of Lewis’ initial interview and the administration of the GSR test

Video of a fistfight between Lewis and Harr that happened two days prior to the shooting

While the chief investigator was testifying, he displayed the items discarded by Lewis after he left the scene, including his jacket, a backpack, headphones and a cell phone.

He also showed a video from Lewis’s Snapchat account that showed the backpack and the jacket, linking him to the items found after the murder. The chief investigator also presented a black hoodie that Lewis wore that night, which had a bullet hole in the right pocket.

The Chief Medical Examiner also testified on Wednesday, detailing Harr’s wounds and the autopsy. He said the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the neck, and the manner of death was a homicide. Additionally, the Medical Examiner said they could not determine the distance of the gun from the victim when it was fired, but that the bullet traveled front to back, at a downward angle.

A West Virginia State Police forensic scientist testified that GSR was found on David Lewis’s right hand and on the leather jacket he had discarded after the shooting.

One of Lewis’s roommates, Russel Scritchfield, who drove Harr to the hospital, also testified. During that time, a video of Lewis and Harr fighting two days before the shooting was shown to the jury. Scritchfield and another roommate, McKenzie McCollough, who testified on Tuesday, said that Lewis and Harr had agreed that the fight in the video would end their differences. Scritchfield also confirmed earlier testimony of the events leading up to the murder.

More witnesses are expected to be called on Thursday.