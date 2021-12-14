Houston man is latest to plead guilty in Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, a Texas man is the latest to admit to a federal drug charge for his role in a ring that was bringing drugs from Texas to West Virginia, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Leonard Jasmine, 30 of Houston, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances.” Jasmine admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine base, cocaine hydrochloride, and fentanyl from the spring of 2018 to October 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

Jasmine was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 for their roles in a Texas to Morgantown drug operation. Several of Jasmine’s co-defendants have previously pleaded guilty in the case. For more coverage on the drug ring, click here.

Jasmine faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the case. The task forces have members from the FBI; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City police departments. The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.