Houston man pleads guilty in Texas-to- Morgantown drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Texas man has admitted to his role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Michael Alcendor

Michael Alcendor, 20 of Houston, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substances,” one count of “Distribution of Fentanyl,” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Alcendor admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin from the spring of 2018 to October 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

Alcendor was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 for their roles in a Texas to Morgantown drug operation. Earlier this year, co-defendants Roderick Bradley, 31 of Houston, Tiffany Groves, 43 of Kingwood and Ashley Johnson, 34 and Morgan Janes, 23, both of Morgantown, also pleaded guilty.

Alcendor faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each count. He is being held in the Central Regional Jail awaiting sentencing.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the case. The task forces have members from the FBI; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City police departments. The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles.

This case is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the plea hearing.