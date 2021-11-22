Houston woman is latest to plead guilty in Texas-to-Morgantown drug ring

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Texas woman has admitted to her role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Narkevia Lewis, 23 of Houston, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Aiding and Abetting the Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises.” Lewis admitted to working with another to run an apartment in Morgantown for the purpose of distributing methamphetamine, cocaine base, fentanyl, and heroin in the spring of 2020.

Narkevia Lewis

Lewis was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 as a part of the multi-state drug ring. Monongalia County resident, Antonio Buzzo, was sentenced to nearly a year in prison, for his role in the case. Several of other their other co-conspirators have previously been sentenced to prison, while several other woman have also pleaded guilty for their roles in the ring.

Lewis faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $500,000. She is currently being held in the North Central Regional Jail.

The FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the ring. The task forces have members from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; the Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City police departments. The investigation was also assisted by the following law enforcement partners: the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles.

This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Monday’s plea hearing.