CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Texas woman was sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for her role in a methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation based out of a Morgantown apartment.

Narkevia Lewis, 24, of Houston was handed a 151-month sentence after she pleaded guilty to charges of “Aiding and Abetting the Maintaining Drug-Involved Premises” back in November of 2021.

According to a Wednesday press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia, Lewis admitted to working with another to run an apartment in Morgantown for the purpose of distributing the drugs in the spring of 2020.

Lewis was one of 25 people indicted in October 2020 after the multi-state drug ring was broken up.

The case was part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces investigation, and according to the release, involved the FBI’s Northern West Virginia Drug Task Force in partnership with the Mon Metro Drug Task Force, which includes law enforcement officers from the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Drug Enforcement Administration; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; West Virginia State Police; Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office; and, the Morgantown, WVU, Granville and Star City Police Departments.

The Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office, the FBI in Houston, Texas; the Houston Police Department’s Multi Agency Gang Initiative; the United States Postal Inspection Service in Houston; and, the FBI and DEA in Los Angeles, California, also assisted in the investigation, according to the release.