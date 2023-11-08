BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia State Troopers announced on Wednesday that they found human remains while searching a home last week.

According to a release, on Friday, Nov. 3, members of the West Virginia State Police Bridgeport Detachment and the Troop 1 Crime Scene Team executed a search warrant at a residence in the Meadowbrook community of Harrison County. Troopers said the warrant was “the result of a lengthy criminal investigation.”

A K-9 was deployed in the residence and was able to locate human remains inside which were then recovered and sent to the West Virginia Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston for autopsy and analysis. The identity of the remains has yet to be released.

State Police said that the investigation is still active and ongoing and that further details will be released at a later date after notifying the next of kin. The release did not say if any arrests were made.