MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A West Virginia man was sentenced Monday after officers found “hundreds of child pornography images” in his apartment, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of West Virginia.

Dakota Brian Whetzel

According to court documents and statements made in court, West Virginia State Police received a tip regarding child pornography, leading to a search warrant for the apartment of Dakota Brian Whetzel, 25, of Romney. During the search, police seized electronic devices containing child pornography images, “some depicting children under the age of 12,” the release said.

Whetzel was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for possession of child pornography and is currently being held in the Eastern Regional Jail.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kimberley Crockett prosecuted the case on behalf of the government and the West Virginia State Police investigated while U.S. District Judge Gina M. Groh presided.