NEWBURG, W.Va. — Two men have been arrested for drugs in Preston County after police intercepted a drug deal.

On April 15 deputies with Preston County Sheriff’s Department were traveling in the area of Independence Road near Newburg when they saw “a slow moving Toyota Corolla that was in the travel lane,” according to the complaint.

Kevin Lambert

When the vehicle moved over to allow deputies to pass, the vehicle remained traveling at a slow speed which caused deputies to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle, deputies said.

Upon walking up to the vehicle, deputies “noted the overwhelming odor of marijuana emitting from within” the vehicle, and then made contact with the Toyota’s occupant, identified as Kevin Lambert, 27, of Elkins, according to the complaint.

Deputies then performed a search of the vehicle which resulted in locating “a pound of marijuana and several hundred Xanax bars,” deputies said.

Jalen Butler

Butler told deputies that “he was to transport these substances from Baltimore to meet a male nearby in exchange for $900,” and then showed deputies his phone conversation with Jalen Butler, 26, of Baltimore, Maryland, according to the complaint.

After speaking with deputies, Butler “agreed to take the controlled substances to Lambert on Plainview Road and finish the transaction” so deputies could arrest him.

At Lambert’s residence, deputies arrested him and found firearms, including “a labeled full auto AK47,” a silencer, several rifles, pistols and several thousand rounds of ammunition. Deputies also found packaged meth at Lambart’s residence, according to the complaint.

Lambert and Butler have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail. Lambert is being held on $200,000 bond; Butler is being held on $50,000 bond.