Huntington man facing drug charge following search at Morgantown apartment

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Huntington man has been arrested on a drug charge in Morgantown after police said they recovered marijuana, cocaine and methamphetamine, among other drugs, during a search at an apartment.

A press release issued by the Morgantown Police Department stated that around 11:30 p.m. on February 4, officers responded to a noise complaint at an apartment on McLane Avenue. The release stated officers arrived on scene and found several people inside of the residence and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the residence.

Officers said they secured the residence and received a search warrant for the premises. Following the execution of the search warrant, officers recovered more than 1,458 grams (51.42944 ounces) of processed THC wax, 356 grams (12.5575 ounces) of marijuana, cocaine, methamphetamine, ketamine, Xanax and more than $9,000 in cash, according to the release.

Police said as a result of the investigation Alexander Johnson, 20, of Huntington has been charged with possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and is awaiting arraignment.