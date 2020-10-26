Huntington woman charged in Preston Co. after deputies find drugs and a firearm within reach of 1-year-old boy in her vehicle

VALLEY POINT, W.Va. — A Huntington woman passed out in a vehicle which was not hers has been charged in Preston County after deputies found a 1-year-old boy in her vehicle with drugs and a weapon within reach of the child, deputies said.

On Oct. 24, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call of a woman “found passed out, and unresponsive” in a vehicle owned by Valley Point Feed Supply in Valley Point, according to a criminal complaint.

Laura Young

Not far from where the woman, identified as Laura Young, 36, of Huntington, was a 2019 Subaru Outback registered in her name, and inside of the Subaru was a 1-year-old male child who was left unsupervised while the vehicle was left running with its windows up, deputies said.

Inside the same vehicle as the child, deputies noticed a “strong odor of marijuana,” and found a .357 magnum in front of the 1-year-old “unsecured and positioned in the driver side door compartment,” according to the complaint.

Deputies also found marijuana “within the car unsecured,” as well as 29 empty and several unopened “FireBall alcoholic beverage containers,” in the car within reach of the 1-year-old boy, deputies said; also in reach of the child were prescription medications.

After giving Young a preliminary breath test, which she failed, Young refused secondary chemical testing, according to the complaint.

Young has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.