I-79 traffic stop in Bridgeport ends in discovery of 10 pounds of weed and NY man’s arrest

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A New York man is in jail after police officers found more than 10 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle he was driving in Bridgeport this week.

Marcus Ming

On Wednesday, a Bridgeport police officer spotted a Nissan Altima, with Ohio plates, speeding in the fast lane of Interstate 79 south, the officer said. He then watched the car pull across three lanes into the slow lane, saw it weave across the line into the middle lane and then drive slowly in the right lane, the officer went on to say.

After being pulled over by police, the driver, Marcus Ming, 32 of Niagara, NY, told the officer that his license was revoked.

Another officer soon arrived with a K9, which indicated the presence of narcotics in the car, according to court documents.

Officers than searched the vehicle and found 10.38 pounds of marijuana in a bag in the trunk.

Ming is charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $20,000.