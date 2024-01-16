PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man has been charged after allegedly threatening a Philippi Police Officer after a traffic stop.

It happened on Jan. 15 at the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office, according to a criminal complaint.

Clifton Findley

The arresting officer said that Clifton Findley was in the front office of the sheriff’s department, and wanted to speak with him. Findley was “irate about a traffic stop [another law enforcement officer] performed that he was involved in a few hours prior. I was also on scene at that incident,” according to the complaint.

Findley “stated ‘I told you what I was going to do,'” and the officer responded “‘I don’t know what you told me,'” according to the complaint.

Findley then “stated ‘I told you what I was going to do. You best get back in that kit car of yours and drive on back to Philippi. Because you ain’t going to arrest my cousin. Tell him what I told you (addressed to [other law enforcement officer]) (addressed back to me) I told you I would shoot you in the face,'” the complaint said.

The officer then took Findley into custody, according to the complaint. Findley is currently being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a charge of making terroristic threats.