KINGWOOD, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Preston County man was charged after he allegedly threatened to kill law enforcement and used racial slurs while threatening a West Virginia State Trooper’s children.

On Sept. 7, a Preston County 911 caller requested to speak with an officer, according to a criminal complaint. While en route, responding deputies with Preston County Sheriff’s Department were informed that Robby Reckart, 37, of Kingwood, wanted to speak with deputies about an alleged trespassing incident that he was involved in earlier that evening, deputies said.

Robby Reckart

When deputies contacted Reckart by phone, Reckart stated, “‘You’re a good cop,’ but ‘I will kill every state trooper that comes here’,” before telling deputies about “a specific member of the West Virginia State Police” and stating “‘I will kill him’,” according to the complaint.

Deputies said that during that same conversation, Reckart “went on to state he found out that this specific member has kids and that ‘I will kill the god d*** n***** kids.'” According to the complaint, he also told deputies “‘I’ll use my car and drive down to their house and kill them,'” and that he had “an AR-15 and an AK-47, and that he would kill [the responding deputy] too, or any cop that came to his house.”

After that, Reckart told deputies he was going to return to the residence from the trespassing complaint and kick the door in and stated, “‘If I bring the god d*** dump truck up there and start ramming your cruisers you’ll hear that, won’t ya,’ according to the complaint.

Shortly after the phone conversation ended, deputies saw Reckart driving west on Veterans Memorial Highway toward the location of the original trespassing call, performed a traffic stop and placed Reckart into custody, deputies said.

Reckart has been charged with terroristic threats. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $250,000 bond.