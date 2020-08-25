Illegal alien from Kuwait pleads guilty to selling cocaine near WVU

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Kuwaiti man has admitted to selling cocaine near West Virginia University, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Hashim Hussein

Hashim Hussein, also known as “Kuwait,” 21 of Kuwait, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of cocaine hydrochloride within 1000 feet of protected location. Hussein admitted to selling cocaine hydrochloride, also known as “coke,” in December 2019 near the campus of West Virginia University in Monongalia County, according to Powell.

He was originally indicted on two counts of the cocaine charge in February 2020.

Hussein faces at least one and up to 40 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $2 million.

He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting sentencing.

The FBI and the Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michal Aloi presided over the plea hearing.