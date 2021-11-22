Illegal alien, from Mexico, pleads guilty to federal drug charge in Monongalia County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Mexican national has admitted to a drug charge in Monongalia County, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Lucio Escobedo Fernandez, 29, pleaded guilty Monday to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Fernandez admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine from March 2018 to August 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

Fernandez faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1 million.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives; and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Monday’s plea hearing.

