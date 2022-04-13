Lucio Escobedo-Fernandez

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Senior U.S. District Judge Irene Keeley sentenced an illegal alien to more than five years(63 months), in federal prison, for a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Lucio Javier Escobedo-Fernandez, 28, a Mexican national, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.” Fernandez admitted to working with others to distribute methamphetamine from March 2018 to August 2020 in Monongalia County and elsewhere.

Initially, Escobedo-Fernandez faced up to 20 years behind bars.

The Drug Enforcement Administration; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force investigated the case against Escobedo-Fernandez.

Escobedo-Fernandez is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.