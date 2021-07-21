Illinois pair indicted on federal counterfeiting charges

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – Two Illinois women were indicted Wednesday on federal counterfeiting charges out of Ritchie County, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Clarissa Mosley

Clarissa Mosley, 24 of Chicago, and Asante James, 21 of Freeport, Illinois, were each indicted on one count of “Conspiracy to Possess and Pass Counterfeit Obligations,” one count of “Possession of Counterfeit Obligations,” and one count of “Passing Counterfeit Obligation.” Mosley and James are accused of passing counterfeit money in December 2020 in Ritchie County.

The two were arrested after passing fake bills at an Ellenboro Exxon station and after deputies found a large number of counterfeit bills in their car.

At the time, the pair admitted that they were working together to deliver the bills to Charleston.

Asante James

Mosley and James each face up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for the conspiracy charge and face up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 fine for two other counterfeit charges.

The United States Secret Service, the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Charleston Police Department investigated the case.

Both woman have been held in the North Central Regional Jail, on $60,000 bail each, since their 2020 arrests.