Illinois woman pleads guilty to federal charges after getting caught with fake $100 bills in Ritchie County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – An Illinois woman has admitted to a federal counterfeit charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Asante James, 21 of Freeport, Illinois, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession of Counterfeit Obligations.” James admitted to having 69 $100 counterfeit bills in December 2020 in Ritchie County.

James faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 fine.

James was indicted, in July, along with Clarissa Mosley, 24 of Chicago.

Asante James and Clarissa Mosley

The two were arrested after passing fake bills at an Ellenboro Exxon station and after deputies found a large number of counterfeit bills in their car. At the time, the pair admitted that they were working together to deliver the bills to Charleston.

The United States Secret Service, the Ritchie County Sheriff’s Office, and the South Charleston Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over James’ plea hearing, Monday.